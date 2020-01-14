iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 54,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,664,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,898,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $259.37 and a fifty-two week high of $330.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.62 and a 200-day moving average of $304.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

