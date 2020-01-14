iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $84.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

