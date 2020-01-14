iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,786,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,686,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after acquiring an additional 278,907 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,052,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 352,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 186,535 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 253,967 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.7344 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

