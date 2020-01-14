iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Verger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,543,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 915,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,425. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.4818 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

