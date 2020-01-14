iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $160,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,482,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $70.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

