iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after buying an additional 6,830,630 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,008,944 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after buying an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,194,000.

EEM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. 59,646,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,830,883. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.929 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

