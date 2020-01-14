iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231,482 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after buying an additional 6,830,630 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 75,743,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,561,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.