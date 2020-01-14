iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. 14,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,672. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2173 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

