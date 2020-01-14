iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239,567 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $181.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,944. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $135.18 and a 1 year high of $182.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.