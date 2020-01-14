iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $137.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $137.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1535 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

