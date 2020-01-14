iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.5% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $85,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 9,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $166.52. 15,267,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,637,354. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

