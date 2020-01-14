iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,315,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,936,853. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $167.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

