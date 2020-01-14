iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. 11,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,713. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

