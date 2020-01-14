iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lowered by 55I LLC

55I LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.50. 1,034,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.