iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,708,000 after buying an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,769,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,098,000 after buying an additional 92,898 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 640,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,363. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.85 and a 12 month high of $130.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.739 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

