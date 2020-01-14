iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 76,471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,100. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.12 and a 1-year high of $171.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.