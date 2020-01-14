iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after acquiring an additional 918,941 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,429,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,438,000 after acquiring an additional 363,703 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,092,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.74. 163,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $161.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0017 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

