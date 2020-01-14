iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 7.71% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $36,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,890.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0578 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

