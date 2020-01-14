iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises 2.4% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 56,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. 67,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,578. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

