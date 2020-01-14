Iungo (ING) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 46.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Iungo has a total market cap of $24,442.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.04 or 0.06087333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (ING) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Iungo is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

