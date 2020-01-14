Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 307,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,741.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $108,139.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,583,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,310. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 662,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,604,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,562,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 799,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 549,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JBL opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. Jabil has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

