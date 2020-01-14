JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.33) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.39 ($31.85).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €26.68 ($31.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.72 and its 200-day moving average is €25.60. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

