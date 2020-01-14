JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 790 ($10.39). UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 967.82 ($12.73).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 850.60 ($11.19) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 806.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 709.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 358.80 ($4.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 850.01 ($11.18).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.