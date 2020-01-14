Jean Compeau Sells 1,450 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.00. 958,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,907. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.56. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

