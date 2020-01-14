Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €48.00 Price Target

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.81 ($52.11).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

ETR:HLE opened at €47.52 ($55.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.81. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.13).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.