Jefferies Financial Group Lowers DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) to Hold

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 271.25 ($3.57).

Shares of DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $582.82 million and a PE ratio of 30.22. DFS Furniture has a 12-month low of GBX 202.50 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 239.01.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

