Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 750.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 194,521 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 7.3% during the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 99.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JELD opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.73.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

