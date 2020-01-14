Jewel (JWL) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Jewel has a market cap of $21.89 million and $2.12 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004600 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.04154243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00191110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028056 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

