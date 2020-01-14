Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Jewett-Cameron Trading news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $2,367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Jewett-Cameron Trading makes up about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riverview Trust Co owned approximately 30.36% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

