Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,372,763 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of UnitedHealth Group worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 37,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.45.

NYSE:UNH opened at $285.95 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

