Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 563,368 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,368 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 212,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 27,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 51,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.