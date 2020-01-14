Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $11,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $230.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.41. The company has a market capitalization of $586.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $146.54 and a 1 year high of $225.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

