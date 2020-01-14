Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Costco Wholesale worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $300.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

