Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 5,025.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,961,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864,694 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $98,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 232,072 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,755,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,890,000.

ICSH stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.