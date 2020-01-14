Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 10,873,382 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $60,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $188.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $138.23 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

