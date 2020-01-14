Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,103,308 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 15,587.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 3.67% of Nordson worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,225,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 108.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $120.19 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,722.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 14,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total transaction of $2,018,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,692 shares of company stock worth $10,429,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

