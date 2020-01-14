Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,453,527 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

JNJ opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

