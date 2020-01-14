Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 369,489 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7,559.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,489 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,682,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,974 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $77.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.