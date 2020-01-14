Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 5,794,415 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 4.25% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $44,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $130.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.85 and a 12 month high of $130.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

