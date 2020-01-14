Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 987,201 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,201 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Waste Management worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 326,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 508,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

