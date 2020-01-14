Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 6,897.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,839 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $379,000.

QEFA opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3%.

