Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises about 5.0% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Trimble worth $104,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124,635 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 32.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $10,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 168.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $350,795.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,790 shares of company stock worth $14,060,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

