Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4,795.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,163 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after buying an additional 7,411,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after buying an additional 2,010,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

