Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Mastercard worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $313.79 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $193.10 and a twelve month high of $315.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

