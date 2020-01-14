Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13,471.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 465,691 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Target worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Target by 309.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 313.3% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $123.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

