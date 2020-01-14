Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6,998.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,075 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Realty Income worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 54.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 42.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 202,745 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 85.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

