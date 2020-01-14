Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4,649.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242,591 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.