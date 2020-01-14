Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $158.59 and a 12-month high of $220.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

