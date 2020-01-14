Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 10,737.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,351 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of IDACORP worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $96,836,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDACORP by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 299,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 779.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,753 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 60.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 265,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in IDACORP by 97.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 372,538 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,415,000 after acquiring an additional 184,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

IDACORP stock opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $91.71 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

