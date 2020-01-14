Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $5.54 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 216,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

